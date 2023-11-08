November 7, 2023

Marc Marquez’s words ahead of the Sepang GP

A few days before the race weekend in Sepang, Honda rider Marc Marquez spoke to the team’s official channels about his feelings ahead of the Malaysian GP.

“We get back to work for the last effort of the year, they will be three very intense races. The first we will face is Sepang, a circuit that always represents a challenge for us. We have been strong in some of the last weekends, but I think that here it will be very tough for us. The longer corners were more complicated for us this year, but obviously we will continue to try and see what is possible. We will try to have a good race and kick off this season finale in the right way.” this is the thought of centaur number 93.

Teammate Joan Mir also spoke to Honda’s official channels in view of the Malaysian GP: “Even if the results on paper perhaps don’t prove it, in recent weeks we have been doing better and better. We have gathered important information from the tests, but above all this race will be a good opportunity to see how and how much we have improved since the beginning of the year. It’s another hat-trick, so we must maintain concentration and try to make the most of all the opportunities that arise.”

©Getty Images