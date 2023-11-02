For 2024 the two Honda scooters Forza 350 and ADV 350 have updated colors, four new liveries for the ADV 350 and two for the Forza 350

For 2024, in Honda’s mid-size sit-in scooter segment, Forza 350 and ADV 350 they are updated with new colours. Thanks to their undoubted dynamic qualities and their practicality, these two scooters have achieved excellent market figures with almost 11,000 units sold since the beginning of the year.

ADV 350: four new colors



The ADV350 will be available in four new colors and represent the novelty of 2024: Matt Coal Black Metallic, Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Pearl Cool White and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue. The Smart Top-Box is also standard for 2024, a notable plus, especially for those who often travel as a couple and use the scooter for all their trips, both for work and in their free time.

Introduced as a 2022 model year, the ADV350 combines the refinement of a premium scooter with the ability to tackle dirt roads without fear. Taking aesthetic inspiration directly from the X-ADV, the ADV350 features a upside down fork double plate, therefore of motorcycle type, a very resistant steel frame, rear shock absorbers with separate gas tank, good ground clearance, a huge underseat compartment capable of holding two full-face helmets plus other objects, as well as a USB charging port and the convenience of operation with “Smart Key”, which avoids the use of a physical key for all operations of opening, locking and unlocking locks and steering locks. The windshield is adjustable in height and the instrumentation integrates Honda’s “RoadSync” connectivity system for smartphones.

Honda Forza 350 and ADV 350 2024: here are the new colors (GALLERY)

Forza 350: two new elegant colors



“Forza” is instead a name with a long history in the Honda scooter range. From the first 250 of the 2000s, through the 300 and, today, 125, 350 and… 750! Today Honda Forza is synonymous with comfort, practicality, attractive looks, fuel efficiency and excellent performance.

For the 2023 model year, both the Forza 125 and the Forza 350 received an elegant restyling, with a new front inspired by the “big brother” 750, and a new headlight unit both front and rear. The Forza 125 has been sold in over 115,000 units and for the smallest Forza you can choose between the confirmed Mat Cynos Gray Metallic and Pearl Falcon Gray.

The Forza 350 achieved very good sales figures reaching and exceeding 73,000 specimens sold since its introduction in Europe in 2013 in the 300 cc displacement. For 2024 it remains technically unchanged but is updated in the new colors Pearl Nightstar Black and Matt Pearl Cool White, in addition to the well-known Matt Pearl Pacific Blue which however switches to black rims. Matt Cynos Gray Metallic and Pearl Falcon Gray have been confirmed. The Forza 350 is also available in a Deluxe version with Smart Top-Box as standard and on all versions the instrumentation integrates Honda’s “RoadSync” connectivity system for smartphones.

