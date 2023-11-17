At EICMA 2023 we interviewed Eng. Junya Ono, the “father” of the E-Clutch, the electronically controlled clutch that Honda officially presented at the Milan Motor Show. The Eng. Ono confirmed to us in no uncertain terms that it is a revolution and revealed the system

November 17, 2023

Honda has accustomed us to – to put it in an Anglicism – disruptive innovations: already about ten years ago it debuted its DCT double clutch gearbox which, perhaps initially received lukewarmly by purists, has over the years conquered a huge share of users of the House of the Golden Wing for its qualities of efficiency and comfort, quickly convincing even those who would never have given up the gear lever and clutch lever.

Now, continuing the Honda philosophy of making motorcycle riding as accessible and easy as possible – which does not mean boring but often translates into “more fun and safer” -, another innovation arrives that is capable of revolutionizing the approach to the motorcycle. Is called E-Clutch and we have told you about it in more than one article and in several videos. In short: Honda has developed a system that at the cost of aweighing only 2 kg allows you to do without – if you want – the use of the clutch leverrelieving you of the need to use it when starting off, when changing gear or when stopping the motorbike (at traffic lights, for example).

The system created by Honda is therefore able to bring all those potential users who are perhaps intimidated by the need to manage the clutch release closer to the motorbike. Or, in other ways, it can also constitute a revolution in the broad sensegiven that the pilot can always use the lever if he feels the need or desire. The gearbox/clutch complex, in fact, remains “traditional” and purely motorcycle-related, in the case of the E-Clutch only the electronically controlled mechanism for engagement and disengagement is integrated. It’s not a quickshifter though, where the gear change takes place without the use of the clutch: here, in the Honda solution, the gear change takes place traditionally with the only difference that it is the electronic system that engages and disengages the clutch while at the same time it intervenes on ignition and injection to make the gear change smooth.

Per Honda this is a real revolution and we can be practically certain that the E-Clutch – for now available for CB650R e CBR650R

2024but which will arrive on other models in the future – will overcome any resistance from the hard and pure to become, as is the case with the DCT, a requested and appreciated device.

All this to tell you that a EICMA 2023 we had the opportunity to interview Junya Ono, Large Project Leader della Honda E-Clutch: watch the video (there are subtitles) and appreciate the peremptory answer to the first question: “E-Clutch, is it a revolution?”. “Yes”.