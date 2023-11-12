“A wonderful return to the European market”, declares Costantino Paolacci: the renewed interest around this type of motorcycle has pushed the Japanese manufacturer to reopen the drawer of dreams of many, especially new, sports motorcyclists.

Three letters that have become legendary, a career spanning over three decades full of satisfactions both on the road and on the track. After a pause for reflection she is preparing to rekindle her passion, with technical contents worthy of the queen of the category. 121 HP (89 kW) at 14,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 63 Nm at 11,500 rpm, for a weight of just 193 kg in running order with a full tank of petrol.

The engine has been completely revised, the materials updated, and the electronic equipment updated to the best Honda offers on its sports bikes. The HSTC traction control is adjustable on 9 levels (plus ‘zero’), 3 predefined Riding Modes and 2 customizable in all parameters, adjustment of power delivery and engine braking, and so as not to miss anything, wheelie control on 3 levels. The standard Quickshifter electronic gearbox is adjustable to three sensitivity levels. It’s difficult to aspire to something more complete.

The price is yet to be defined.