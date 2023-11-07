The aluminum frame has been modified and gains greater flexibility, while the Öhlins “Smart Electronic Control” electronic suspensions are new generation with user interface and internal needle valves. Now the basic preload setting is also available, for a basic set-up customized to the rider’s weight. The braking system also changes, with Brembo Stylema R clamps that bite 330 mm discs. The aerodynamics are updated with newly designed fins that maintain downforce but with a 10% reduced cornering yaw moment. Like its sister, the driving position has also been modified to improve the sensation of control by the rider. The color TFT display, among other things, offers information relating to the selection of Riding Modes and the setting of power delivery, engine braking, traction control, wheelie control and ‘launch control’ for standing starts. All parameters have been remodulated to accommodate the renewed characteristics of power delivery and gear ratios. The Cornering ABS, in addition to the ‘road’ and ‘track’ modes, has the additional ‘Race’ mode. The standard equipment also confirms the Emergency Brake Warning (ESS) and the Smart-Key.