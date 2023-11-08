Also available in the manual clutch version, the CB650R and CBR650R are the first Honda motorcycles equipped with the new technology E‑Clutch (electronically controlled clutch). It combines elements of traditional manual clutches with the technology and performance of the Quickshifter and Dual Clutch Transmission, of which it sits in the middle, to create a new concept of gear shifting.

In operation, the Honda E-Clutch electronic clutch allows starting, shifting, downshifting and stopping, using only the pedal control, without operating the lever to the handlebars. To set off, once the gear has been engaged with the gear pedal, simply press the gas and the system automatically releases the clutch, eliminating, according to Honda, 100% the possibility of turning off the engine by mistake. The same principle remains valid when changing gears on the move: the driver simply needs to operate the gear pedal, e.g the electronic system will manage the shifts, operating the clutch in the best possible way. The electronics allow, through an actuator, to precisely calibrate the intervention of the clutch and manage the “detachment” point in relation to the driving parameters, eliminating human error due to the lower precision of manual operation.

The same happens when stopping: you downshift and stop, the E-Clutch takes care of “pulling” the clutch, avoiding any possibility of the engine cutting out. The clutch is managed through an actuator unit, similar to those used in Honda Dual Clutch gearboxes, housed inside the right engine crankcase cover. The total weight of the system is only 2 kg.

Aesthetically, nothing changes compared to a motorcycle with a traditional clutch, as the cable-controlled lever is always available and the rider can operate it at any time. Manual operation always has priority over electronic operation, precisely to leave the pilot maximum freedom. You can even adjust the counterforce on the gear pedal, depending on how much force you want to apply when changing gear and downshifting. There are three levels available, Hard, Medium and Soft, all independently selectable for gear or downshift insertion.