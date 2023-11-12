On the occasion of the EICMA ’23 fair, among the numerous innovations that the Honda brand has been able to present, a model with truly interesting contents stands out. With a history that has lasted for over twenty years, the Hornet series has managed to win the favor of a wide audience of enthusiasts.

Initially only in the 600 displacement, then, in 2002, Honda also presented the version with the 893cc engine derived from the CBR 900 RR. The successful Hornet series today continues the tradition and puts the new Hornet 1000 on the table. Attractive and poisonous design, the “hornet” will be capable of a power value of over 150hp and a torque that exceeds 100Nm, not bad really.

Definitive data are not yet available and the bike will be available in the Honda sales network around mid-2024. The chassis is based on a modern steel frame, aluminum alloy swingarm and Showa suspension. There is also a complete electronic package with everything. Looks like it’s going to be fun.