Greater investments in the electricity sector to ensure its ever greater diffusion, also thanks to a cost that could drop by up to 50%. Honda declares strategies and objectives to achieve increasingly green mobility

November 29, 2023

The conference has just been held in Japan Press conference of Honda Motor Co. with the aim of illustrating the next future projects and strategies in the field of electric mobility of the motorcycles they produce. The stated objective is simple and without the possibility of misunderstanding, to increase global sales of electric motorcycles up to the threshold of 4 million units by 2030effectively increasing the previously announced estimates by 3.5 million, therefore with as many as 500 thousand more units.

To do this, they grow investmentsHonda will invest an additional 400 billion yen (approx 2.5 Billion euros) to the already current substantial investment; money that will be used to develop new models but not only. Naturally the intent is economic, given that Honda wants to guarantee an operating profit margin of more than 10% in 2031, but also aimed at offering us interesting news regarding the market in its most sensitive element, the prezzo to the public. In fact, Honda says it wants reduce the cost of electric motorcycles 50%a decidedly ambitious goal that could really generate a turning point in this field.

If this year we saw the introduction of the new electric scooter Honda EM1e other models preceded by Concept will soon follow both in the scooter segment and in the sport, naked and offroad segments, all to deliver us well 30 new electric motorcycles by Honda. There will be new levels of advanced connectivity, post-purchase software updates and modern data collection systems to guarantee a service that is increasingly closer to user needs.

As regards batteries, there will be a new evolution given that in parallel with the current lithium ion batteries we will see the use of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries. These are cheaper units, suitable for numerous charging cycles and above all more ecological than the first ones since they limit the use of so-called rare elements.

Last but not least, it is interesting to know that for the future of this market, Honda is also developing the possibility of purchasing the electric motorbike or scooter directly on-lineperhaps with home delivery…