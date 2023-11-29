Blackbird Interactive has published Homeworld 3 hardware requirementsthe real-time strategy game that will see the light on PC next February.

The RTS will be able to count on support for various technologies, including l’HDR e il Ray Tracing, which can be enabled on compatible graphics cards. The game will also support the technology AMD FSR2 compatible with AMD, Nvidia and Intel cards, but also the DLSS 3 e il Frame Generation of the latest Nvidia GPUs.

Below is a convenient table that summarizes the different configurations envisaged by the developers of Homeworld 3.

Previous article

Sony signs a strategic partnership with NCSoft