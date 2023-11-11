With the end of its spin-off and the release of the first preview in the form of a poster, the fourth season of The Boys is getting closer. One of the great gems of Prime Video has finally returned to work after the end of the actors’ strike was confirmed, and it seems that he is on the right track.

Through your personal account Twitterthe director of the series Eric Kripke has offered a full update on the work that remains to be done in post-production so that the fourth season of The Boys is ready for its global launch through Amazon Prime Video.

The series edition is completed. The special effects work is halfway done. With the end of the actors’ strike, the cast will finally be able to record additional dialogue off camera. The release date is not yet confirmed.

As Kripke tells it, what remains to be worked on mainly are the special effects, something that seems to be a leap in quality compared to previous seasons, considering that the crazy things that the characters can commit are increasingly bigger and more atrocious. As for the premiere, the only thing we know is that it will arrive in sometime in 2024so we have to wait patiently for an official date from Prime Video or the director of the series himself.

