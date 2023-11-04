About 3 billion people (out of 8) play video games. What can we do to get the other 5 to play? And above all, what should we do to ensure that those who are already playing recognize video games as art and culture?

Last weekend I was in Trieste for the IVIPRO DAYS. There were two days of panels and speeches on Game Culture in general, but inevitably it was the talk “Divulging video games” on Saturday morning that stuck with me the most. The discussion revolved around the role of critics and content creators in general and the responsibility of these figures towards the public from the point of view of awareness of the medium. Once the speeches were over there was a space for questions from the audience. That’s when I realized not have any questions to ask, but several considerations. And here I am, Mr. Judge.

WHO IS THE CRITICISM TALK TO?

The first thing to do is ask ourselves how video games managed to reach 3 billion people, becoming an activity that over 40% of the world’s population currently carries out. This didn’t happen thanks to PlayStation and Xbox. Although consoles have played a very important cultural role (PlayStation is, for example, the machine that allowed video games to no longer be communicated and distributed as toys), we are talking about platforms capable of reaching one or two hundred million players every generation. Physiological, given that playing on consoles (and to a large extent also on PC) involves purchasing an ad-hoc machine to be used above all for playing video games.

If Bill Gates in 1975 saw the future as “a computer on every desk and one in every home”, human beings have gone further. Today we have a “computer” in every pocket, and it is a device through which our entire life passes. And so if in 1994 Microsoft exploited video games to spread its new DOOM porting operating system and by introducing DirectX, today the situation has been reversed and the Trojan horse is the smartphone. 8% of the time spent using the smartphone is dedicated to gaming, and it passes through these devices 77.7% of industry revenues. Yet when we talk about video games we address an audience that uses keyboards and controllers, and very often we ignore mobile even when it comes to maneuvers such as the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard-King. We’ve been at it for months worry about the future of Call of Dutybut Microsoft’s real coup was bringing Candy Crush home.

The paradox is this: criticism (or at least what we define as such by looking at sector publications and content creators) speaks to a specific niche of the public. Within this niche though tries desperately to reach anyone who is part of it. The result is to think about large numbers and, in a certain sense, to try to give people what they want. For years we have been told how in-depth analysis has no market because the current news generates ten times as many hits as a retrospective on Ghost ‘n Goblins, without however investigating the reasons behind these numbers.

It is clear that in-depth analysis is not for everyone, as it concerns vertical content that goes in depth, limiting the potential audience (I, who don’t play Ghost ‘n Goblins, am legitimately not interested, for example). But on the other hand, if the average content proposed by a publication or channel is linked to news or curiosity, is it really so surprising that readers prefer these to vertical insights? Clearly, especially considering that in these latitudes we speak a language that reaches just under 70 million people, we need to understand that in-depth analysis will never generate the clicks (or views, or likes, whatever you want) of others contents. However, the error at this point is make this type of proposal in a business model that rewards those metrics. Those metrics are followed both for the “mipiacine” they release and for the revenues they potentially generate thanks to advertising. But 300 people willing to sign up for a subscription of €5 per month would still generate an income of €1500. It is a path that the game dev has already been following for a while, with developers deciding to release their works on subscription or more generally asking for the support of their community in exchange for some benefits and access to the Discord server for the payers. HopFrog, the brains behind Forager, is an example of this.

OUT OF BED NO MERCY

During the panel I mentioned at the beginning, the example was given of a “disclosure guerrilla” tactic which involves the (almost treacherous) insertion of cultural themes in pieces relating to video games. I’m talking about Final Fantasy 7 Remake, so I’ll include some insights into ecoterrorism. In addition to the problems mentioned above (i.e. proposing this content alongside other “cooked and eaten” ones and speaking only to a niche of people within the audience) this strategy does not address the elephant in the room, i.e. the problem to be which in turn results in almost all the other problems that video games suffer on a cultural level. We continue to talk to people who have already accepted the video game in a certain senseand even if maybe he doesn’t really consider it art or culture and would like politics out of Call of Duty (Oh, little child of Summer…) recognizes a certain importance to the medium. An importance that a large part of the 5 billion population who currently do not play does not perceive.

We come into contact with all seven other arts already during our studies. At school they make us read, there are hours of Music and during the course of a school year we make a couple of trips to the Cinema room. Coming into contact with video games, however, is much more unlikely, and statistically when it happens it is because the video game itself has compromised by “marketing” itself as the game dedicated to this or that museum or by adding the “serious” label before the “game” label. With the lack of school, one remains hostage to what the mainstream decides to propose and invest in (with the certainty of having a return).

It’s as if in middle school instead of Dante’s Comedy we read the Twilight saga, or whatever has become pop in contempt of what its value or message might be. It’s not a small problem. I remember that in primary school for a Christmas play they made us learn Imagine by John Lennon. I remember that I didn’t understand why at a certain point a verse read “imagine no religion”. I remember asking myself this, and finally understanding it precisely because I was asking myself that question. Why is the same doubt worth less, if it is Metal Gear Solid 3 that suggests it to me?

Critics should try to talk to those who don’t play too. Writing about ecoterrorism and then sneaking Final Fantasy 7 into it, as well as doing the opposite. Show how current events are reflected in video games, exploit it to raise doubts in those who have decided that the pad and/or keyboard are not their things that Maybe you’re missing something big, which can sometimes also be wonderful. The newspapers always talk about how DOOM and Grand Theft Auto are instigators of massacres. It would happen much less if we got used to talking about that time Hideo Kojima explained John Lennon to us through The Boss.