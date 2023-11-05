The delay in filming and post-production of films generated by the actors’ strike in the United States (US) is a topic of open conversation between Mexican distributors and exhibitors, who must visualize a presumed decrease in releases in the following months.

Avelino Rodríguez, president of the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), points out that the stoppage will impact the delivery of materials, and measures will have to be taken in this regard.

Taking a monthly average of films normally shot in EU, It is considered that since May, when the writers’ guild hung the red-and-black flag, nearly 300 new stories have stopped filming, not counting TV series and shows, such as talk shows. It has also not been possible to make progress on post-production issues, such as the re-recording of voices, which is prevented.

Each production employs at least 100 people, so in film alone there would have been around three thousand jobs lost.

“We will have to start calculating when the volume of content will be reduced and how it will be counteracted,” says Rodríguez.

Rodríguez recently presented the First Audiovisual Cluster of Mexico, which will involve the Mexican capital, the State of Mexico and Tlaxcala. The agreement consists of standardizing public policies and legislation for audiovisual productions, Mexican and foreign.

“The Cluster is something that occurs in different industries with different capacities that come together to produce quality production. Now if I am filming in Polanco and I move to Bullfighting, it is as if I changed countries,” she details.

The Filming Commission will be the model to follow, while its head will help the State of Mexico on the issue, which lacks an office specialized in this matter.

