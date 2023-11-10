USA, agreement reached between studios and actors worth 1 billion dollars

It took 118 days of abstention from work and approximately 6.5 billion dollars in costs, but finally the powerful actors’ union SAG-AFTRA (160,000 entertainment workers) unanimously closed a “provisional” agreement, which will end (at midnight on Thursday) the protests against film and television studios. The unrest was the longest ever recorded since the birth of Hollywood. The deal, according to the union, is worth $1 billion. A few days ago Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said: “We are working really hard to close and I feel like we are really close but these are complicated deals and we are navigating difficult waters. Our goal is to get people back to work.” And he predicted well.

READ ALSO: USA, still no stalemate between the actors’ union and the studios

USA, the actors protected by the development of Artificial Intelligence

Broadly speaking, the agreement includes two key aspects: a historic salary increase (7% more than the minimum and a streaming participation bonus) and protection for actors (the first ever) against Artificial Intelligence. In addition, there will be increases in pension and healthcare contributions.

In an official statement the union said: “We have arrived at a contract that will allow SAG-AFTRA members in every category to build sustainable careers. Thousands of artists, now and in the future, will benefit from this work.” “Achieving this result was something extraordinary and a great victory,” claimed many union members.

READ ALSO: Agreement in Hollywood between actors and studios, strike revoked

Subscribe to the newsletter