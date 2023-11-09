After almost four months of strike, the Hollywood actors union finally reached a tentative agreement with the studios this Wednesday, the same with which the labor dispute that for months caused a historic paralysis in the entertainment sector would be concluded.

The three-year contractual agreement still needs to be approved in votes by the union board of directors and its members in the coming days, but in any case the leaders declared that the strike will come to an end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday .

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed at this time, but SAG-AFTRA indicated that the details will be made public after a meeting to be held on Friday, in which board members will review the contract. Topics on the table included short-term compensation and future royalty payments for film and television performances, as well as the control of the images of the actors and their portraits generated with artificial intelligence.

Executives from major entertainment companies, including Disney, Netflix, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery, were directly involved in the negotiations, which, like all Hollywood union talks, were led by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The announcement of the end of the strike occurred hours after Disney CEO, Robert Iger and Warner Bros. DiscoveryDavid Zaslav, reported their most recent financial statements. Both executives said they were hopeful that the strike would be resolved soon.

Disney shares gained ground based on his report, in which he stated that its net income increased 63%, to 264 million dollars, in the quarter ending September 30, compared to $162 million a year earlier. In a phone call about earnings, Zaslav said the studios’ latest offer “met virtually all of the union’s goals and includes the largest pay hike in 40 years.”

Warner Bros. Discovery reported a loss. Its shares fell 19% on Wednesday.

It should be remembered that this strike of film and television actors was by far the longest in the history of the United States.

More than 60,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) They went on strike on July 14joining screenwriters who had stopped working more than two months earlier.

It was the first time that the two unions had been on strike at the same time since 1960. The studios chose to negotiate with the writers first, reaching an agreement that their leaders considered a great victory, so they ended their strike on September 26. .

