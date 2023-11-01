We are going to review the main doubts and frequently asked questions that Hollow Knight players may have.

We are going to see in this section the main doubts and frequently asked questions that arise for Hollow Knight players, a metroidvania that can be somewhat complex, especially for those who are playing a game of this style for the first time. We are going to review a series of general questions and then we will link you to other relevant guides.

Duration and percentage of completion

The duration and degree of completion of the game has been changing with the passing of updates and DLCs, and by this we mean that it has been expanded. Currently we can reach up to 112% completion. They add charms, equipment, upgrades, bosses, coliseum and basically all the content and secrets. This is also an achievement or trophy today.

It can take us about 30 hours on average to make the main content.if we want to look for that 112% we will have to possibly reach up to 60 hoursalthough if you want to clean the entire trophies it may take a few more hours, there are some very difficult ones that depend quite a bit on the skill of each one.

What do we know about Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the next title in development from Team Cherryalso part of this universe, but in which we embody Hornet, in what would be a prequel to the original game. We know that development is advancing and that it was negatively affected by the pandemic at the time. Work continues on the game, but unfortunately we will have to continue waiting, since we have no dates or clues (as of the date of this guide).

Other guides

Finally we leave you with other linked guides of interest, such as trophies, requirements, fast travel and other general issues to take into account.

