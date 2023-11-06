Hollow Knight is one of those games that no matter how much time passes, they will always be very alive and present in the current world of video games. Team Cherry’s work has been a true bestseller in the field of indie games and fans today continue to be nourished and informed about key aspects of the game. Like a spell guide that we brought you for the entire Nintendera community, as well as today, a guide with all the complete skills that we can use in the game.

What are abilities in Hollow Knight?

Skills in Hollow Knight are different from spells. Skills are usually obtained by getting certain specific objects throughout Hallownest. Obtaining them will make both combat and exploration much simpler and faster, as well as effective. That is why, in addition to our guide to all the Hollow Knight spells, we also want to give you a reference to all the spells. skills that we can find in the game.

Análisis Hollow Knight

Mothwing Cape

This accessory is made of moth wing strands. The use that we will have in the form of a skill with this object is to perform a “Fast Advance” both at ground level and in the air. Without a doubt one of the most basic skills that we will have available and that will help us have greater versatility in combat and exploring.

Mantis Claw

Carved from bone, this object allows its wearer the ability to hang on walls and propel themselves from them.

Crystal Heart

An energy-filled core of an ancient golem. Surrounded by almost impenetrable glass. We may be able to channel the energy of said crystal to propel us forward with devastating power and strength.

Monarch Wings

Made of ethereal material, these wings allow us to see in the dark as they radiate their own light. In addition, its great use is to do a double jump in the air, which gives us much more verticality and options for exploration and combat.

Isma’s Tear

A unique fruit formed by a tear that solidified in the past. If we take it, it is capable of giving us some protection against the acid that runs through the bowels of Hallownest.

Shadow Cloak

This cloak allows anyone who wears it to quickly advance through certain enemies and adversaries. Additionally, if enemies attack when we use it, we can be immune to the damage they can exert on us.

Dream Stinger

This Sting allows us to cut the veil that separates the dream world from reality, and its main use is to reveal hidden dreams and open doors that otherwise could not be opened.

Awakened Dream Stinger

An improved version of the Dream Sting that has fully awakened, which means we can access protected memories that will bring us power and surprises.

Sense of the World

Thanks to this ability we will be able to merge more with the world of Hollow Knight and see the completion percentage visible in the inventory.

Dream Portal

This ability allows us to travel between dreams. Some areas may lack a certain connection, thus preventing the use of the Dream Portals.

Fuente