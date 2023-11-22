Holland to vote, Dilan Yesilgoz could be the first woman to lead the government

The Netherlands is voting for today parliamentary elections. The race among the first four political forces of the country it promises to be tight, and will mark the end of the outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte. Here are the four candidates.

Frans Timmermans: “I want to become prime minister”

Frans Timmermans, already a heavyweight of the European institutions, is one of the favorites to be prime minister of the Netherlands in the early legislative elections. At the head of a green-social democratic coalition (Party of Labor) he will try to stem the advance of the far right and get the better of the centre-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte, in office for 13 years.

“I want to become prime minister“, said the 63-year-old Timmermans, who last August resigned from his position as First Vice President of the EU Commission, with responsibilities for the rule of law, fundamental rights and better legislation. Timmermans’ political career began at home, in 1987, when he joined the Foreign Ministry, with a position, until 1998, at the Dutch embassy in Moscow. A leading exponent of the Labor Party, he was elected member of the Dutch House of Representatives, with responsibilities in foreign affairs, from 1998 to 2007 and again from 2010 to 2012.

He then held the position of Foreign Minister from November 2012 to October 2014. From 1 November 2014 he became the first vice-president of the European Commission, within the Juncker Commission. In addition to this position, he was concurrently European Commissioner for better legislation, interinstitutional relations, the rule of law and the charter of fundamental rights, until 1 December 2019. At the last European elections he was chosen by the Party of European Socialism ( PSE) as candidate for the presidency of the European Commission. Reconfirmed as first vice president of the von der Leyen Commission, he was also European Commissioner for Climate and the European Green Deal. In this role he coordinated the ambitious legislative agenda to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and represented the EU in international negotiations on climate change.

Dilan Yesilgoz, potential first woman to lead the government

Turkish refugee in the Netherlands when he was eight years old, Dilan Yesilgoz she is the leader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Vvd), candidate to succeed Rutte, therefore potential first woman to lead the government. Current interim Justice Minister, last summer she took over from the historic leader in the direction of the Liberal Party, of which he represents the toughest wing, primarily on immigration and asylum.

Born in Ankara, Yesilgoz, who maintained the double citizenship Turkish and Dutch, she began her political journey on the left and then landed in the VDD, in favor of the free market in economics and traditionally liberal on social issues. It was she who took the initiative in the negotiations that dissolved the government last July, determined to carry forward her line. In these months as a leader he distanced himself since the Rutte era, with the desire to open “a new chapter” in the country.

After 13 years of Rutte’s premiership, Yesilgoz underlines that she is “simply another person, with a different history and a different profile”, she who wants Vdd to “really recover its colour” and “contact with the people”. Among her proposals and requests, that of limit the rights of war refugees to immediate family reunification, imposing a two-year waiting period and a limit of family members per month. His electoral program places emphasis on fight against drug trafficking and to organized crime.

Among his plans: building four large nuclear power plants to be “less dependent on unreliable regimes,” limiting rent increases, raising the minimum wage, paying more attention to animal welfare on factory farms and seeking a stronger geopolitical role for the European Union. According to some analysts, the liberal leader is a woman of immigrant origin, but this does not mean she is tender on the issue, on the contrary. She opted for a harder line, also to counter the speech of the far-right leader and rival, Geert Wilders.

During the election campaign, her team opted for an image of a strong and determined woman, with the diffusion of several videos portraying Yesilgoz in the gym, practicing kickboxing and other training, even if she wears high-heeled shoes. If she could get enough votes to negotiate and lead a coalition, Yesilgoz would be there first woman to occupy Catshuisthe official residence of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Wilders, historic far-right leader

The historic far-right leader Geert Wilderswith his Freedom Party (Pvv), founded in 2006, is among the favourites to tomorrow’s legislative elections. The polls give him new hopes of being able to come to power and a result in his favor would mark a turning point in the Netherlands. The 60-year-old Wilders is a central, yet controversial, protagonist of the Dutch political scene: for 20 years he has been the most threatened leader and one of the most protected people in his homeland due to his war declared against Islamism and immigrants of Muslim origin. In reality he began his political career as a member of parliament People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (Vvd), or that of the outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte.

Due to disagreements in the debate on Turkey’s membership of the European Union, the group split in 2004 and two years later Wilders created his own party. In 2010, during Rutte’s first mandate, he was a tactical partner of the VVD, but two years later he withdrew his support at the height of the financial crisis, forcing the prime minister to call new elections. Wilders vetoed Rutte’s three successive legislatures and effectively became the leader of the opposition despite the PVV’s high number of seats in Parliament.

In 2020, Dutch justice convicted him of “insulting a group” for his campaign against Moroccan immigrants, but he was acquitted of charges of inciting hatred and discrimination. Wilders is the defender of a tough policy towards immigration, law and order, but pays some attention to social demands, in defense of purchasing power and healthcare, in favor of reducing retirement age. Between cuts that intends to operate, those of the funding reserved for climate measuresi subsidies to the artistic and cultural sectorat the public broadcasting and to development cooperation.

With a Wilders-led government, he could organize a referendum for a “Nexit“, the Dutch version of Brexit, or abandon the community area, also to reduce the financial contributions of the Netherlands to the European Union. However, in recent times he has changed his tone, willing to make concessions on his political priorities and has scaled back his traditional rhetoric against Islam.

Omtzigt, the ‘undecided’ politician

The Christian Democrat Pieter Omtzigt he is considered the surprise of the early legislative elections due to the high number of votes gathered by his party, the New Social Contract (NSC), founded last August. Omtzigt is the hottest politician of the moment in the Netherlands, but on his fate, he himself appears undecided: he doesn’t know if he wants to be prime minister or if he prefers to remain in Parliament to defend “a different administrative culture”.

Born in The Hague in 1974, he has been a member of parliament for almost two decades, in the ranks of the Christian Democratic Board of Directors, with whom he broke up in 2021 due to his discontent: Omtzigt had highlighted the institutional discrimination of the Revenue Agency, the cause of the fall of the governing coalition. He remained in Parliament as an independent MP and last August created his own party to be able to run in tomorrow’s vote.

At the heart of his program is the promotion of a different administrative culture, more transparency e better governance. Among his proposals is that of reduce l’arrival of immigrants at 50 thousand per year, including workers, students and refugees. Furthermore, he does not rule out seeking European-level agreements to limit the number of European citizens moving to work in the Netherlands, which has a high labor shortage and has more job offers than demand. Like the liberal VVD party, Omtzigt also wants a two-tier asylum system: one for war refugees and another for asylum seekers for various reasons.

He favors the construction of nuclear power plants, the phasing out of large livestock farms and the significant reduction of nitrogen gas emissions from industry, transport and agriculture. He is also involved in the creation of a Constitutional Court, which does not exist in the Netherlands, wants to freeze the number of public employees and reform the tax system to incentivize middle and low incomes. On more controversial issues, Omtzigt wants King Willem-Alexander and the royal family to start paying direct taxes on the income they earn. Finally, if elected, he will try to extend laws such as those on abortion, euthanasia and transgenderism to adapt them to new future scenarios.

