Suara.com – PT Federal International Finance or FIFGROUP, part of Astra–a national company that has 272 subsidiaries including the automotive, financing services and insurance sectors–held an event entitled FIFGROUP Gathering with Media Editors which took place at the Berita Nusantara Restaurant, Jakarta, on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

In this event were present Margono Tanuwijaya, CEO of FIFGROUP, Valentina Chai, Finance Director of FIFGROUP, Setia Budi Tarigan, Director of Operations of FIFGROUP, Mr. Daniel Hartono, Marketing Director of New Motor Cycle FIFGROUP, Robertus Benny Dwi Koestanto, Corporate Communication Deputy Division Head of FIFGROUP, Yulian Warman , FIFGROUP Chief Corcomm and CSR, FIFGROUP management and fellow editors of various media.

In his speech, FIFGROUP CEO Margono Tanuwijaya said that in the third quarter of 2023, FIFGROUP achieved a net profit of IDR 3 trillion or experienced a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent, with last year’s profit reaching IDR 2.3 trillion.

Journalists took photos with Valentina Chai, FIFGROUP Finance Director, and Setia Budi Tarigan, FIFGROUP Operations Director (FIFGROUP/CNR ukirsari).

“The hope is that there will be no change from this already positive condition, so that at the end of the year profits will continue to increase,” said Margono Tanuwijaya.

In a post-dinner talk at an ongoing gathering event, Margono Tanuwijaya revealed that post-pandemic COVID-19 conditions provided a significant figure for financing.

Including the need for two-wheeled motorized vehicles, where there has been an increase that far exceeds the conditions when the pandemic was still hitting the country.

“At that time, the family’s needs focused on the conditions we were facing. Including, for example, our financing service for the aji prayer service automatically stopped,” said Margono Tanuwijaya.

“However, as the situation continues to improve, the need for vehicles – we only provide financing for Honda motorbikes – is slowly increasing again,” he said.

He stated that with the optimism voiced by the two-wheeled motor vehicle manufacturer, namely PT Astra Honda Motor, FIFROUP is ready to provide financing services to consumers.

“Including if there is demand for Honda electric motorbikes, we are ready to provide financing services,” he said about the electric motorbike launched by PT Astra Honda Motor at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2023.

Apart from achieving brilliant results in the financing sector for newly launched Honda brand two-wheeled vehicles or new car products, FIFGROUP also posted a positive record for financing second-hand two-wheeled vehicles or used motorbikes.