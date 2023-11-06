Denpasar Voice – The U-17 national team under the guidance of coach Bima Sakti has arrived in Surabaya since Friday (3/11/2023).

In order to finalize preparations for the first match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, the Indonesian U-17 national team held training at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium, on Sunday (5/11/2023).

The training was deliberately held at night, so that the players could adapt well, considering that most of the U-17 World Cup matches will be held at night.

“Yes, we deliberately took (time) at night, because later on the 10th (November) we will compete at night. (Therefore) from 6 to 9 November we also took (training) at night to adjust to the weather here,” said Bima Sakti, according to the official PSSI website.

Previously, the Bima Sakti coach had slimmed down the squad that would defend Indonesia in the U-17 World Cup to 21 players. Even though previously there were at least 30 names of players who were being targeted.

Coach Bima Sakti said that the current condition of his team was becoming more unified.

You could even say that the selected players can build good communication between players.

“They have (selected) 21 players, it’s more fluid. They can communicate better because maybe before they thought (they would) be selected or not,” said coach Bima Sakti.

“So psychologically, they enjoy it more and can communicate more with fellow players,” he continued.

Even though they have just undergone their first training, the Bima Sakti coach revealed that his foster children are already getting used to the weather in Surabaya which is quite hot, even at night.

“I think the players can quickly adapt (to the weather in Surabaya),” said Bima Sakti.

In the first match of the U-17 World Cup, Indonesia will face Ecuador on Friday (10/11/2023).

Three days later, on Monday (11/13/2023) the Garuda Asia squad will meet Panama.

Then in the final match which will be held on Thursday (16/11/2023), the Indonesian U-17 national team will face Morocco.

The three matches played by the Indonesian national team in the group phase were all held at night.

Coach Bima Sakti also expressed his hopes regarding the future performance of the Garuda Asia Squad. Also asking the Indonesian people to provide support and best prayers for the players who will compete.

“We hope that the players can perform freely and ask for support from the football loving community in Indonesia to support us, (both those) watching live on GBT, then prayers also from the people watching on television,” concluded the Bima Sakti coach. (*/Rizal)