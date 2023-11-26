Suara.com – Located at HW Live House Kemang, South Jakarta, on Sunday (26/11/2023), Pertamina Lubricants held a Watch Together MotoGP™ Valencia 2023 event.

Before watching with the excitement of Francesco Bagnaia winning the MotoGP world title this season, Pertamina sources announced happy news.

Namely, Pertamina Enduro is the main sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team.

“The full name will be Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for the 2024 – 2026 season,” said Asmirandi Noor Hudha, Brand Communication Manager of PT Pertamina Lubricants.

With the confirmation that Pertamina Enduro will be a sponsor for the next three years, he adds to the exposure of this state-owned company on the world racing stage.

“We already have events and circuits, namely the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, and now have a team,” explained Nugroho Setyo Utomo, VP Sales & Marketing Domestic Retail Automotive PT Pertamina Lubricants.

There are several reasons why you chose Valentino Rossi’s team.

“We saw VR46 because of Valentino Rossi’s figure as a legendary rider, his strong Indonesian fanbase, and this team is the first satellite team to win in MotoGP,” explained Asmirandi Noor Hudha.

As the main sponsor of VR46, the Pertamina Enduro logo will appear on the wearsuits of the riders and mechanics.

“Then Pertamina Enduro products will be used directly, so that not only awareness but the product will also be tested and developed,” said Nugroho Setyo Utomo.

So who is the rider who will fight?

As a leak, it was Marco Bezzecchi, and another one was mentioned by Asmirandi Noor Hudha as, “Please guess who is the handsome racer in MotoGP whose face could represent Pertamina Enduro.”

In this viewing event with Pertamina Lubricants, previously a city ride around Jakarta began with more than 200 bikers representing more than 10 two-wheeled communities.

Complete from RX King Indonesia, Mionizer, CBR Bekasi, CBR Riders Club Jakarta, Yamaha R25 Owners Indonesia Jakarta, GSX Club Indonesia Jakarta Raya, Honda PCX Club Indonesia Jakarta, Nmax XMAX Riders Jakarta, Vario 160 Riders Indonesia, to Independent Ninja Community Jakarta.

Then before the race took place, cool songs from the HW Live House Kemang band were also shown, then a talk show with a number of automotive influencers such as Sintya Mariska, Okky Adams, The Jakarta Roads and businessman Kusdarmawan Aryo Baskoro (Porto.rio).

Watching the 2023 Valencia MotoGP with Pertamina Lubricants also includes talk shows and various exciting events including rolling city with the community (Suara.com/CNR ukirsari)

They discussed touring tips and tricks as well as discussions about choosing the right oil for various motorbikes on daily motorbikes, racing motorbikes or modified motorbikes.

After watching the MotoGP match at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Valencia via satellite, which was very tense with the number of riders experiencing crashes, almost half of the total contestants – from Marc Marquez to Aleix Espargaro – the atmosphere became warm again.

The reason is that there will be quizzes, games, and even a raffle with prizes for free lubricants for up to a year from Pertamina Lubricants.