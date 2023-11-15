How it turns Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch, a platform that is preparing to host the “snubbed” (at least at the TGA) work of Warner Bros? It doesn’t seem to have any major issues, other than one rather annoying one.

As reported by the Comicbook website and many other publications, it certainly seems that l’open world of Hogwarts Legacy that we have known on PC and next generation consoles will not be the same as on Switch.

On the contrary, in fact, it seems we cannot really talk about an open world as gods are foreseen uploads (between 30 and 50 seconds) to move between the various areas.

We will therefore find ourselves faced with a title that is not only less performing, but also decidedly slowed down. This among other things seems to be a more than necessary compromise as we know well that the development of this porting required a lot of time and many postponements.

Will Harry Potter fans be satisfied with the adventure also on hybrid Nintendo? Portability will be such a bonus “sacrificing” speed and performance any console or PC versions of the game?

We will discover the results of this complex “spell” very soon, as Hogwarts Legacy has become officially available on Nintendo Switch in the past few hours.