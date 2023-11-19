Although this version has offered a much better technical aspect than we all imagined.

Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch is now available.

During the year 2023 we have received great video games, something that has surprised many users, but of course there are some that have stood out above the others. Unfortunately, this has not been the case with Hogwarts Legacy, title that generally managed to convince critics and users at the beginning of the year, but that is not receiving much merit currently, something that we can see reflected in the list of nominees for The Game Awards 2023.

This title was initially released for PS5, Xbox Series and PC, therefore focusing on the current generation of consoles. Later it would arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, with numerous cuts compared to previous versions, but now also we have received a release for Nintendo Switcha console that is at the end of its life cycle and that pales in power compared to all those previously mentioned.

Of course, this release has meant a significant graphical cut, which of course has meant that the immersion is not the same at all. This has led many users to express their dissatisfaction, concluding that this version should never have existed. As an example, we have the following Reddit user, who commented that “there is a clear and drastic decline in quality”which in his opinion makes it “not worth it.”

Even with this, we can say that the Switch version is competent, at least at the performance level, which was what most concerned users in general. Despite this, if you have another platform, we recommend opting for the latter given that, although it is competent, it fails to be on par with the other platforms.

It is now available on Nintendo Switch

As we have said, Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch and PC, thus being able to play it on any of the main platforms on the marketwhether current or past generation.

Beyond this, we can tell you that the version of Nintendo Switch falls far behind in graphics, so many users are considering it as an inferior port. Even so, it is totally playable and enjoyable, so if you want to delve into the world of Hogwarts Legacy, and you only have a Nintendo Switch, You shouldn’t cut yourself because of what these users have commented.

