After a long wait for fans of that platform, Hogwarts Legacy has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch. But as a certain part of the community was already getting used to the idea, since the console has less powerful hardware than the other platforms where the game was launched, the performance has not met some expectations of the players, who have complained about the long loading times.

This is how things that are quite basic in the other versions of the game require longer waits on the Nintendo Switch. Something that has been revealed thanks to a video published by YouTuber Mark Walker, on the SwitchUp YouTube channel, where he compares the Nintendo Switch port with the other versions of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

And the result, obviously, is considerably less than how the game looks and runs on PC and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The differences between the versions are evident in aspects such as sharpness, realism in objects, lighting and other visual elements. However, what has bothered players and the YouTuber himself the most in the Nintendo Switch version are the loading times, described as “endless.” According to him, these vary between 30 and 50 seconds, which is slow compared to other platforms.

Walker comments in the video that: “One of the most attractive things for me when I first played (on PC) was being able to look at the stores and walk through the door,” adding that on the Nintendo Switch “unfortunately, that is no longer the case.” This since, continuing with his experience, he says that: “When you get to the door, you will have the option to load (using the button), then you will have to wait, you guessed it, 30 to 50 seconds to load that interior “.

And although he notes that players who have never tried the game on other formats might be more tolerant of the loading screens, because “they wouldn’t know anything different” and because, in general, “playing the title on Nintendo Switch for the first time “It could be something amazing”, in any case there are those who have already declared their intention of not playing this version. Among them is a fan who says: “Hogwarts Legacy on Switch is not open world, but rather open areas divided by loading times. I definitely won’t buy that version. Hopefully in Switch 2 there will be patches that fix downgrades of this style (Switch can handle that open world).”

