Hogwarts Legacy celebrates being number 1 in sales as a new game

The year is about to end and we are entering the most important time for sales: Christmas. A new holiday period, and in which more gifts are given, makes marketing campaigns very important, something that Warner Bros. Games has taken note of to promote Hogwarts Legacya game released on PS5, Xbox Series and PC last February, on PS4 and Xbox One during May, and now on Nintendo Switch, where the worst loading screens are found.

The arrival of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch, a console with a large base of players who do not own other consoles, makes it important to promote the game again, which is why Warner Bros. Games has created a campaign in which it mentions that the title is the best-selling new release of the yearthat is, there is not a single premiere of 2023 that has surpassed it.

The data on which the company relies to make the statement arises from video game sales until September 2023, through data from Circana, GSD and internal estimates. In this way, although recent releases such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are not taken into account, Hogwarts Legacy sí ha superado a Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy XVI o The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The magic of Hogwarts

Hogwarts Legacy managed to sell 15 million units sold only on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, it is to be expected that this number has only increased with the passing of the months and the rest of the versions released. It should be remembered that the adventure set in the 19th century, well before the birth of Harry Potterbut being able to create your own character and live a new story in the Wizarding World is something that many fans have always dreamed of.

