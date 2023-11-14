You will almost certainly remember that recently we finally received the first images of the game on Switch and the confusion of its download size and its clarification with its launch update; now we have more news for Hogwarts Legacy fans, especially for those who are looking forward to it its debut on the hybrid console.

Hogwarts Legacy

Specifically, after its first gameplay, Nintendo offered us the first trailer of the game running on Switch. Then we received a comparison with PS5 and now we have a new detail from the video below. The truth is that it has some deficiencies compared to other versions, but in the video below they show us a more notable change: it seems that this version It’s not so open world. When we access Hogsmeade, we see a loading screen, confirming that there are interconnected areas in the game. There are also loading screens upon entering each store.

Here it is:

Don’t forget that a small team has continued working on the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, available from November 14. The game for Nintendo Switch was delayed from July 25 to November 14 of this year. The initial release of Hogwarts Legacy officially took place on February 10, 2023 on the first platforms. On Nintendo Switch we finally have it now available.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the Hogwarts Legacy title at this link.

