Hogwarts Legacy is a case worthy of analysis. Although it debuted in the midst of controversy due to the statements of the British writer J.K. Rowling, managed to be a huge commercial and critical success. Now, it once again demonstrated its reach and popularity with the premiere of its port for Nintendo Switch.

The Avalanche Software video game set in the magical world of Harry Potter debuted in early 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC. He immediately sold million copies y earned $850 MMDD in 2 weeks. In May, David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, reported that the game had generated more than $1.3 billion.

Now, was the RPG game able to replicate its commercial success at the launch of the port for Nintendo Switch? To the surprise of perhaps few people, it also had an excellent start on the Japanese company’s hybrid console.

Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best releases of 2023 on Nintendo Switch

After a long wait and a delay of several months, Hogwarts Legacy arrived on Nintendo Switch on November 14. It quickly became a sales success y surpassed great exclusives in the United Kingdom.

According to Christopher Dring, journalist from GamesIndustry.biz, the open world game from Warner Bros. Games is already the third best launch of 2023 on the hybrid console in the United Kingdom, as it is only behind The Legend of Zelda. Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. These data only include sales in physical format.

At this rate, it is not unreasonable to think that the Nintendo Switch version of the Harry Potter video game could surpass the sales of the GOTY nominees. Of course, it has a long way to go if we consider that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already shipped 19.5 million copies and that Super Mario Bros. Wonder did the same with 4.3 million units.

Hogwarts Legacy debuted on the right foot on Nintendo Switch

According to the information, the launch of the port for the hybrid console allowed Hogwarts Legacy to return to the top of the list of best selling games in ukthus moving Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III into second place.

These data represent only part of the full picture, but they seem to indicate that Avalanche Software’s title was liked by Switch users.

But tell us, did you like the port for the Nintendo console? Let us read you in the comments.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. Click here to read more news related to him.

