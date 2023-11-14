We are facing one of the best years in the recent history of gaming. One of the first surprises of 2023 was, without a doubt, Hogwarts Legacy, the open world title set in the magical universe of Harry Potter. Although it had an envious commercial performance and received very positive ratings on its debut, it was left out of The Game Awards 2023.

At the beginning of this week, Geoff Keighley and his team revealed the complete list of candidates who will compete in the next edition of TGA. In this way, we already know that Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are shaping up to be the favorites of the ceremony.

Hogwarts Legacy had no nominations at The Game Awards 2023 and fans are angry

While the community discussed in forums and networks, a name came up: Hogwarts Legacy, a title that got 0 nominations despite its excellent performance at the beginning of this year. As expected, many fans expressed their discontent online.

A sector of players considered that the Harry Potter video game deserved, at least, a nomination for the Best Adventure Game o al Best RPG. The most optimistic consider that it could also have been a candidate for GOTY and fought head to head against other proposals, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In the end, the video game Avalanche Software was unable to obtain a nomination in any of the categories of The Game Awards 2023.

It was a very competitive year, so it was obvious that many video games would be left out, despite their good reception; However, a sector of the community believes that the controversy of J.K. Rowling It is the reason why the Harry Potter title came up empty-handed.

Fans are angry because Hogwarts Legacy was left without a nomination

On social networks, users blamed “progressives” for not voting for Hogwarts Legacy. Others didn’t point fingers, but believe the writer’s controversial comments prevented the open-world game from receiving a nomination at the awards ceremony.

“Hogwarts Legacy was only ignored because JK Rowling didn’t submit to that whole woman thing. It doesn’t matter. That game is great, no matter what prize it gets or not,” said one fan. “It should be obvious why Hogwarts Legacy was completely ignored, even though it is one of the biggest and best-selling games of the year. They don’t want to acknowledge the failed boycott of JK Rowling, another user commented.

At this time, the video game from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games has a rating of 84 on Metacritic. For context, GOTY-nominated Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They have a score of 96.

The success and controversy of Hogwarts Legacy

Without a doubt, Hogwarts legacy is one of the most problematic video games of 2023. Since its announcement, it has generated discussion due to the controversy surrounding JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter, who made comments that many classified as intolerant and transphobic.

Naturally, the controversy gained intensity before and after the official launch. Detractors organized a boycott in an attempt to stop the success of this open world proposal. These protest practices gave a lot to talk about, as they consisted of sharing spoilers and attacking streamers who played the title on Twitch.

Despite criticism and boycott attempts, the video game triumphed and became one of the most successful video games of 2023. According to reports, in just 2 weeks it sold 12 million units and generated $850 billion. It even broke records on streaming platforms.

Despite the controversies, Hogwarts Legacy is a multimillion-dollar success

But tell us, do you think the game deserved a nomination? Let us read you in the comments.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

