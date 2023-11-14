Yesterday we had the nominees for The Game Awards and the controversy is already brewing in the world of gaming because two of the games that stood out the most this year will not be present at the ceremony and belong to the open world genre: Hogwarts Legacy, based on the universe of Harry Potter and Starfield, the new Bethesda IP that promised a revolution in every sense for this genre.

The first came out in February and garnered a large number of sales and very favorable reviews. For example in Metacritic It has a rating of 84 from the press and 8.5 from users, so there is a consensus that it is very good. In the case of Starfield, this was the great exclusive that Xbox had for this year and it was also classified as a commercial success despite being included in the Gamepass, being the best-selling game of September in the United States. Because of this, many were expected to be strong contenders for some awards at The Game Awards. Unfortunately, Starfield only managed a nomination for “Best RPG Game” when some considered it for GOTY, while Hogwarts Legacy does not appear in any category.

Therefore, fans of both titles are very disappointed and showed their annoyance on social networks. The user PeterOvo described on X the absence of the Hogwarts game as “a tragedy and an injustice”, while on Reddit, MiddletonPlays claims that at least it should have been in the category of best soundtrack and music.

In the case of Starfield there is a more heated debate about whether or not it deserved the nomination for best game of the year. The user Zan-Red commented on X “…fuck it, Starfield is special” and even a video that is going viral from the account called Xbox Curator criticism that Super Mario Wonders is nominated for game of the year instead of the Bethesda title, ending with the phrase “Don’t watch the Game Awards.”

What made them stay out?

Theories did not wait looking for the reasons why both games were ignored from the most important event that the industry currently has.

In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, many fans speculate that the controversy with the creator of the Harry Potter literary saga, JK Rolling, was what caused it to not receive nominations. It must be remembered that during its launch, several users made an attempt to boycott the title due to the controversial statements that Rolling made a few years ago against members of the LGTBQ+ community.

For this reason, they believe that all this has to do with a “progressive” issue that was orchestrated by the so-called Social Justice Warriors of the Internet.

If we talk about Starfield, users claim that The Game Awards jury and members of the specialized press are against Xbox and its games, in addition to stating that some have a clear preference for PlayStation games.

In the same way, they argue that if it were not exclusive and had been available for the Sony console (as originally planned before Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda) in no way would it have been left out of the fight for GOTY.

One of the most competitive years in history

Despite all the discussions and controversies, many have also commented that this is because the games, although they were very well received, were unlucky to come out in 2023 in the other games that stood out and exceeded expectations more.

This year has been, possibly, one of the best in the history of video games and in terms of releases, it is perhaps the most competitive that has ever been seen. We had the case of the new Alone in The Dark, which announced that it was going to be delayed until January 2024 instead of October due to the enormous number of releases there were: Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Wonders, Assassin’s Creed Mirage , Sonic Superstars, etc.

The truth is that they have not been the only ones who suffered from this phenomenon: Armored Core VI, Dead Space Remake and Star Wars Jedi Survivor also had few or no nominations.

What do you think, did they deserve more or do you agree with the nominations?

