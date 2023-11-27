H&M raises prices of clothes made in Bangladesh in response to worker protests

Fashion giant H&M has announced an increase in the prices of its clothing produced in Bangladesh, aiming to compensate for the increase in workers’ wages. The news was reported by Bloomberg and follows weeks of protests by the workforce in the country’s textile sector, who still consider the wage increases set by the government to be insufficient. The Bangladeshi government has recently established a 56% increase in the monthly minimum wage for textile workers, bringing it to 12,500 taka (just over 103 euros) starting from December. H&M said it will absorb this increase in product prices, thus seeking to support fairer and more competitive wages in its supply chain.

Although H&M has communicated its commitment to improving working conditions and supporting fair wages, the fast fashion giant has not yet responded to requests for comment from the American news agency. H&M’s decision arrives in response to internal protests which characterized Bangladesh’s textile sector, with protesters demanding larger wage increases than those proposed by multinationals operating in the country. Workers aspired to a minimum monthly wage of 23,000 taka (around 195.4 euros), highlighting tensions between workers’ expectations and company policies.

Bangladesh is currently home to a powerful garment industry, attracted by the low labor costs. With around four million people employed in the sector, which represents 10% of the country’s GDP in 2022, Bangladesh is a key destination for global fashion companies. As H&M tries to offset rising wage costs, the effect on the industry and consumer perceptions remains to be assessed. In the third quarter of the fiscal year, H&M reported a increase in net sales by 6%, reaching 60.9 billion Swedish crowns (around 5.3 billion euros), but the company described this progression as “flat” compared to the previous year in local currency. With revenue standing at 173.3 billion crowns in the first nine months, up 8%, H&M faces new challenges in the delicate balance between profits and social responsibility.

