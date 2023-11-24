(Adnkronos) – “Dealing with HIV also means communication and attention to prevention. This virus, which in the past claimed many lives, is today neglected. We cannot limit ourselves to talking about it on December 1st and we must continue and be alongside people living with HIV.” Thus Gemma Saccomanni, Senior Director Public Affairs Gilead Sciences, on the sidelines of the press conference to launch the ‘HIV. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar).