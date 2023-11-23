“For us it is very important to bring the fruits of research to patients living with HIV, i.e. the drugs that allow them to live an increasingly normal life. At the same time, we also have the opportunity and pride of working alongside patient associations, listening to their needs, because there is always something more that can be done to improve the quality of their life”. Thus Gemma Saccomanni, head of communications and relations with patient associations at Gilead Sciences Italia, today in Milan, on the sidelines of the press conference launching the ‘HIV. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences.

“Dealing with HIV also means communication and attention to prevention – explains Saccomanni – This virus, which in the past claimed many lives, is today neglected. We cannot limit ourselves to talking about it on December 1st. We must continue to stand by people living with HIV. Even through dialogue with the doctor – he observes – people with HIV receive the necessary help not only to be spokespersons for the need to break down the stigma but also to have the awareness necessary to break down self-stigma, which sometimes – concludes Saccomanni – leads them not to express themselves freely even towards their own doctor”.