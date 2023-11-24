“The survey shows that people with HIV have a much higher prevalence than the general population of mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety and sleep disorders”. This was said by Dr. Alessandro Lazzaro, infectious disease specialist of the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases of the La Sapienza University of Rome, on the sidelines of the press conference launching the ‘HIV. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar). The awareness and information campaign was born on the basis of the results of the survey conducted by Elma Research on 500 HIV patients.