“An empathetic relationship between doctor and patient, in a context of chronic therapy as in the case of HIV, represents one of the keys to success”. Thus Andrea Gori, member of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Luigi Sacco hospital in Milan, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Milan and president of the Lombard section of the National Association for the fight against AIDS (Anlaids Onlus) , on the sidelines of the press conference to launch the ‘HIV. Shall we talk about it?’, promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of 16 Italian patient associations and the Italian conference on Aids and antiviral research (Icar).