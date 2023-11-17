In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Hitman: World of Assassination for PS5, now at an unbeatable price on Amazon, offers an intense and strategic gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the role of Agent 47 and explore a world of intrigue and stealth, now more accessible than ever.

The PlayStation 5 has raised the bar for gaming experiences with its high-definition graphics, ultra-fast loading times, and unparalleled sensory immersion. Now, imagine combining this cutting-edge technology with one of the most acclaimed games of the last decade: Hitman: World of Assassination.

This title is a masterpiece of strategy and stealth that immerses you in the role of the infamous Agent 47 in the trilogy in which he stars. And best of all: now you can get it on Amazon at a price that is almost a gift of only 28.99 euros.

Become Agent 47

Hitman: World of Assassination is a collection that includes Hitman, Hitman 2 y Hitman 3, offering a complete gaming experience. As the Agent 47you will have to put on the uniform for an adventure full of suspense and espionage, deploying your deadly skills in more than 20 fascinating locations.

One of the great strengths of Hitman: World of Assassination is freedom: your creativity is your most lethal weapon, and The game encourages you to unlock new equipment and experiment with different approaches to each mission. You can play again and again, discovering new ways to complete your objectives and enjoying gameplay that feels fresh with each playthrough.

Hitman Freelancer: Play your way

The game takes you through a vibrant and detailed world, full of characters with their own stories and opportunities to interact. From lavish parties to clandestine events, each location is meticulously designed to offer you a realistic and immersive setting, where every action has consequences and every decision counts.

But there is still more: Hitman Freelancer is a mod that adds even more depth to the game. Here, you can combine elements of strategic planning and play by your own rules. This persistent, infinitely replayable gameplay experience means you’ll never run out of new and exciting ways to challenge your assassin skills.

An irresistible offer on PS5

Hitman: World of Assassination for PS5 is available on Amazon at a price of only 28.99 euros, an incredible offer considering that its original price is 52.90 euros. This sale makes it the perfect time to immerse yourself in the world of Agent 47especially for those who just purchased the PS5 and are looking for games that really show off what the console can do.

Hitman: World of Assassination para PS5 es an experience that no gamer should miss. With its mix of strategy, stealth and an absorbing narrative, this game offers you hours of high-quality entertainment.

With the current sale on Amazon, it’s the perfect time to add it to your collection or discover it for the first time. So what are you waiting for? Grab your copy and immerse yourself in the exciting world of Agent 47.

