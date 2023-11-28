Suara.com – PSIM Yogyakarta has been hit by unpleasant issues on its way to facing the 2023/2024 League 2 competition.

The management of the Laskar Mataram team was linked to a case of ‘match fixing’ or match fixing.

This news strengthened after PSIM Yogyakarta was held to a draw by Malut United FC, 1-1 in League 2 2023/2024 at the Mandala Krida Stadium, last Saturday (25/11/2023).

PSIM Main Director, Yuliana finally opened her voice about the issue that hit the team from Gudeg City.

“We from the management are very open if there really is valid evidence regarding this issue. We are ready together with the two supporters’ forums and Yogyakarta football policy makers to take this matter to the legal realm in order to protect PSIM’s great name,” said the figure who is familiarly called Liana Tasno said, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

“On behalf of PSIM Yogkatarta, I emphasize that PSIM upholds integrity and the principles of fair play,” stressed Liana.

He admitted that this issue had made the recent situation less conducive.

Liana added that in the future PSIM Yogyakarta is ready to work together with all parties if these allegations arise in the future.

“Currently our focus is on getting PSIM to qualify for League 1. We hope that the entire PSIM Yogyakarta family can continue to work together to support this,” concluded Yuliana.

The number one jersey cannot be worn because number 1 is Brajamusti, but the mayor of Ogja is wearing the number 1 jersey.

Apart from match fixing, management also responded regarding the use of the number 1 jersey.

As is known, jersey number 1 has long been considered sacred and cannot be worn by anyone because number 1 is for Brjamusti, a PSIM Yogyakarta supporter.

However, jersey number 1 was worn by the Acting Mayor of Yogyakarta, Singgih Raharjo when watching the match at Mandala Krida some time ago.

PSIM Yogyakarta management apologized for this incident.

“We apologize to President Brajamusti, the DPP, and all the Brajamusti troops for this incident. This was negligence on the part of management. We have communicated with the parties regarding this matter,” he said.