We tell you everything you need to know about Hisui’s Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for Nintendo Switch.

Typhlosion of Hisuithe final evolution of the Fire-type starter from Legends Pokémon Arceus, has just arrived in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to become the most difficult enemy of the the 7-star Tera Raid. Do you want to defeat and capture him? You are in the ideal place, because this guide is going to give you everything you need to know to win Hisui’s Typhlosion Tera-Raid and catch him. You can defeat him in one hit!

When is Hisui’s Typhlosion Terraincursion in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple?

Before talking about strategies and counters, you should know the date of Hisui’s Typhlosion Teraincursion into Scarlet and Purple Pokémon. As is usual in this type of events, there will be two sets of dates to participate in these raids.

Of the November 3 to 5 of 2023. Of November 10 to 12 of 2023.

You already know when, now you need how to activate these raids. To be able to participate in them, you must meet several requirements that we will see below, although you will have already met them if you have participated in Black Crystal Teraraids before.

How to Access Hisui’s Typhlosion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Teraraid?

If you want to activate and participate in Hisui’s Typhlosion Teraraid in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you must meet these essential requirements:

Complete the main story of the gameincluding the three routes and the final mission “The Road Home.”

Beat the eight leaders for the second time of Gym. Complete the Great Academic Struggle Tournament.

Have made at least 10 Teraraids 4 stars or higher.

Once you have met all of these requirements, you will be able to Unlock 7-Star Tera Raids, including Hisui’s Typhlosion.

Tips and Strategies to Beat Hisui’s Typhlosion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Tera Raid

Being a TeraRaid 7 Star, rest assured that this battle will have the highest difficulty in the game, something that is also a little complicated with the double type of this Pokémon. The Typhlosion form Hisui can make things difficult for you if you are not prepared, especially due to its high Special Attack and Speed, closely followed by its Special Defense and Attack. Luckily, he has low HP, which gives you a certain advantage if you have a team with a good Normal Attack offense.

Before seeing the best counters to defeat him, let’s see what the Hisui’s Typhlosion Moves and Ability in this Raid:

Hisui’s Typhlosion – Move List and Skill

spectral march – Ghost

Flamethrower – Fuego

Wildfire – Fuego

Accurate wave – Lucha

Sunny day – Fuego

Con teratipo fuegowhich further boosts its usual Fire type, Hisui’s Typhlosion has 31 IV in each statistic. It has the Hidden Skill Friskwhich has no special effect, since it is used to see the equipped objects of the opponents.

Cyndaquil’s final evolution in Pokémon Legends Arceus can be quite heavy. Her strategy revolves around burn the team with Spectral March and Will-o-wisp, while lowering your team’s special defense with True Wave while taking advantage of its Special Attack. Is weak to Water, Ghost, Rock, Dark and Ground types.

Best Counters to defeat Hisui’s Typhlosion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Raid

The equipment we bring is ideal for defeat this Hisui’s Typhlosion in one hit. Take note!

Chien-Pao

Ability: Sword debacle

Movements: Rain Dance, Holy Sword, Chuzos and Low Blow

Equipped item: Stamina Band

Chien-Pao must do Rain Dance, taking advantage of his ability to lower Typhlosion’s defense. His item will allow him to last a first round without dying. In addition, the dance will counteract the Sunny Day that the enemy will make at the beginning and will enhance the attack that will damage him the most.

Meowscara

Ability: Thickness

Movements: Flower Trick, Low Blow, Disarm, and Toxic Spikes

Equipped item: Stamina Band

Meowscarada must attack Paldea’s Tauros with Floral Trick what has to be in the team. It is important that it has a low attack so as not to damage the Pokémon too much. By doing this, Tauros’s ability will multiply his Attack by 6, since Floral Trick always deals critical damage.

Stonjourner

Ability: energy source

Movements: Indifferent

Equipped item: Stamina Band

Stonjourner’s goal is to boost his teammates’ attack by 30% thanks to the ability energy source. The ideal is that don’t attack with himjust cheer on the others to boost their stats a little more.

Taurus of Paldea (Agua)

Ability: Irascible

Movements: Aquatic attack, Aqua jet, Point blank and Protection

Equipped item: Choice ribbon

Paldea’s Tauros is going to be the one to knock down Hisui’s Typhlosion with one blow. You need it to be the water form, since that will enhance the attack with which to knock down the opponent. After taking a hit from Meowscarade to increase your offense by 6, boost your attack with Stonjourner’s ability, and take advantage of the Rain Dance bonus, you simply have to do Aquatic Envite. Make sure it has the Firm nature y 252 Attack EV to annihilate Typhlosion with a single move.

