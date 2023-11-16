loading…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (right) when meeting Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Iran openly supports Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, especially Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Nevertheless, Tehran distanced itself from Israel-Hamas war in Gaza which is now raging.

Garrett Nada, managing editor of The Iran Primer from the US Institute of Peace, wrote in an article that Iran supports Hamas and PIJ for geo-strategic and ideological reasons.

Geo-strategically, Tehran helps, arms and funds both groups to expand its regional influence.

Ideologically, Iran views Israel as a usurper of Muslim lands and a threat to Islam.

Tehran also views Israel as an extension of the United States. The Islamic Republic of Iran calls the United States the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Lesser Satan.”

In 2000, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said; “We consider Palestine as an organ of our body, and support for the Palestinian nation is a matter of pride for the Iranian people.”

“The Palestinian people must continue their blessed jihad and stand up against the enemies of Islam. The forces of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah must continue the struggle in a united way. It is true, the only solution is to eliminate the root of this crisis, namely the imposed Zionist regime in that region.”

Difference between Hamas and PIJ

According to Daniel Leviv of The Iran Primer, Hamas and PIJ use different tactics but share the same goal of replacing Israel with an Islamic state.

Formed in 1987, Hamas has followers in Gaza and the West Bank; he ran in the 2006 Palestinian elections.

Meanwhile PIJ, which was formed in 1979, is a more militant faction; they operate primarily in Gaza but also run cells in the West Bank.