Rafah border, border post between Gaza and Egypt. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Rafah border is the only traffic route connecting Gaza, Palestine with Egypt. This corridor also became an important route when Israel began to surround Palestine.

As a route that connects two different regions, the Rafah border area apparently has a long and complicated history. The history of the formation of this border is as follows.

History of the Rafah Border Area

Rafah Gaza’s borders were first established in 1906, when the Ottoman Empire and Britain made an agreement to divide the territory between Ottoman-controlled Palestine and British-controlled Egypt, from Taba to Rafah.

The city of Rafah has an older history, which can be traced back thousands of years. The city is first recorded in Pharaoh Seti I’s inscription from 1303 BC as Rph, and as the first site in Pharaoh Shoshenq I’s campaign into the Levant in 925 BC.

After World War I, Palestine also came under British control, but the Egyptian-Palestinian border was maintained to control the movement of the local population. From the mid-1930s, the British increased surveillance of the border and Rafah.

During World War II, Rafah became an important base for the British. After the Armistice Agreement of 24 February 1949, Rafah was in Egyptian-occupied Gaza and as a result, the Gaza-Egypt border no longer existed.

In the Six Day War of 1967, Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt and the entire city is now under Israeli occupation. In 1979, Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement that returned the Sinai, which borders the Gaza Strip, to Egyptian control.

In the Peace Agreement, the redrawn Gaza-Egypt border was drawn across the city of Rafah. Rafah is divided into an Egyptian part and a Palestinian part, separating families, separated by a barbed wire barrier.

On February 16, 2005, the Israeli Parliament approved Israel’s withdrawal plan from Gaza. Israel withdrew from Gaza in September 2005.

Egypt continues to control its side of the Gaza border, while the Fatah-dominated Palestinian National Authority has assumed control of the Gaza side of the border crossing.