PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri recently highlighted the condition of the Constitutional Court (MK) after the decision on the age requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates which was deemed to have paved the way for Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Bung Karno’s daughter recalled the story of the formation of the Constitutional Court which occurred when she was still serving as the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Megawati said the Constitutional Court must maintain its authority to guard the law in the country. He said the role of the Constitutional Court was very important so that from the beginning its formation had been discussed carefully.

“From its name alone, the Constitutional Court should be very, very authoritative and has a very difficult and important task to represent all the Indonesian people in guarding the democratic constitution,” said Megawati in her speech quoted on Sunday (12/11/2023).

Megawati said that she and the Minister of State Secretary at that time were struggling to find a location for the Constitutional Court building. He admitted that he chose the Constitutional Court to be close to the Palace, which is always called Ring 1.

So, what is the history of the formation of the Constitutional Court like? Check out the complete information below.

History of the Formation of the Constitutional Court

The Constitutional Court (MK) was formed based on proposals and concepts adopted in the constitutional amendments carried out by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) in 2001.

These amendments are contained in Article 24 paragraph (2), Article 24C, and Article 7B of the 1945 Constitution as a result of the Third Amendment which was ratified on November 9 2001.

The formation of the Constitutional Court is one of the advances in legal thinking and the modern state system that emerged in the 20th century.

After the Third Amendment to the 1945 Constitution was ratified, the MPR determined that the Supreme Court (MA) would carry out the MK’s functions temporarily in accordance with Article III of the Transitional Rules of the 1945 Constitution as a result of the Fourth Amendment.

Then, the People’s Representative Council (DPR) and the Government initiated a Draft Law relating to the establishment of the Constitutional Court.

After going through various discussion processes, the DPR and the Government agreed on Law Number 24 of 2003 concerning the Constitutional Court on August 13 2003. This law was then ratified by President Megawati Soekarnoputri on the same day.

Then, on August 15 2003, Megawati Soekarnoputri issued Presidential Decree Number 147/M of 2003 to appoint the first constitutional judge. The constitutional judges’ oath of office was administered at the State Palace on August 16 2003.

Jimly Asshidiqie was then elected as the first Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. He was elected by the DPR as one of the first generation of constitutional judges on 15 August 2003. Jimly officially assumed the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court on 19 August 2003.

Then, the MK’s journey included the delegation of cases from the Supreme Court to the Constitutional Court on October 15 2003, which marked the start of the MK’s activities as a branch of judicial power in accordance with the provisions of the 1945 Constitution.

There are four authorities of the Constitutional Court, including:

Examining (judicial review) laws against the 1945 Constitution. Deciding on the dissolution of political parties. Deciding disputes regarding the results of general elections. The Constitutional Court has the obligation to provide a decision on the opinion of the DPR regarding alleged violations of law by the president and vice president according to the Constitution.

Contributor: Syifa Khoerunnisa