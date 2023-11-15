loading…

Jewish settlers storm the Al Aqsa Mosque complex with Israeli army escorts. Photo/REUTERS

JERUSALEM – There is a long history of Israeli provocations at the Al Aqsa Mosque which triggered the emergence of Operation Al Aqsa Storm from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In early October 2023, Hamas launched a major attack on Israel under the title ‘Al Aqsa Storm Operation’. It was recorded that the attack resulted in many casualties and shocked Israel.

Looking back, it seems that Operation Al Aqsa Storm was planned long ago. Prior to that, there was a history of Israeli provocations at the Al Aqsa Mosque which may have been one of the triggers for large-scale Hamas attacks. Here are some of them.

History of Israel’s Provocation at Al Aqsa Mosque

1. June 1967

In 1967, Israel launched an unexpected attack on East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Due to its success, Israeli right-wing groups held provocations aimed at Palestinians with flag parades through the Al Aqsa Mosque complex.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Wednesday (11/15/2023), after successfully capturing East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Israeli officials including Ben-Gvir headed to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

While at the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, a number of members of Netanyahu’s party sang the Israeli national anthem while facing the Dome of the Rock.

A few days later, the Chief Rabbi of the Israeli Military, Shlomo Goren, and his followers carried out Jewish religious rituals in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

2. 1980-an

During the 1980s, a number of other provocations were also carried out by Israel at Al Aqsa. Quoting the Middle East Monitor, one of the provocations was carried out by Temple Mount members on January 13 1981.

Together with other groups, they went to the Al Aqsa Mosque and raised the Israeli flag. Not only that, the group was also seen carrying a Torah scroll to fly.