November 28, 2023

At the conclusion of a regulatory process that started with the 2021 budget law, now comes the concrete possibility of obtaining – having satisfied the requirements – the historical plate – i.e. with the same graphics of the time – for your vehicle of historical and collectible interest. September 26, 2023 in fact, the publication of the “Historical Plaques Decree” issued on 4 August by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport concerning, in case of new vehicle registration already registered with the PRA and canceled automatically or on request from a previous ownerthe ability to obtain the registration plates of the first registration in the Public Automobile Registry, or to get one plate from the historical period of construction or circulation for vehicles of historical and collectible interest in reference to law 178 of 30 December 2020 and as identified through the Certificate of Historical Relevance pursuant to art. 60 of the Highway Code.

On 25 November, Ministerial Decree 468 of 21 November 202 came into force, indicating the methods for issuing the license plate and the circular with detailed instructions is awaited, but should arrive shortly.

Already gone a first experimental period which will end on January 5thwhere only some professional operators identified by associations in the automotive consultancy sector will be authorized to issue historic license plates, while from 8 January 2024, the same procedure will be freely executable at all Motorists’ Telematic Help Desk and from all Civil Motorization offices for the registration and re-registration of vehicles of historical and collector’s interest not subject to the obligation to register with the PRA.

The historical plaque can only be requested and obtained – however – in certain cases: vehicles deregistered by office or for demolition (in the latter case scrapped before 30 June 1998 and in any case those for which incentives for scrapping have been obtained are excluded), those deregistered for export and those deregistered for use in private areas (if the first application is prior to 26 April 2006), vehicles never taken out of circulation for which a new re-registration with historic number plate is required and, finally, vehicles without number plates and circulation documents, if not deregistered and not re-registered in Italy. Furthermore, the historical plate can always be requested in case of existence of the original plate but where it occurs theft, loss, destruction or damage of the license plate itself.

In a statement, the President of ASI Alberto Scuro commented: “We are at the final stages of an important journey – he underlines – which, together with the institutions involved, leads to a significant work of protection of historic vehicles. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, with the Minister and Vice-Premier Salvini and his consultant for historic motoring Giovanni Tombolato, the Civil Motorisation, with the attention and competence of the General Director Pasquale D’Anzi, have carried out an entirely anything but banal, introducing an absolute novelty both at a regulatory and practical application level”.