An almost irresistible offer for Super Mario fans. We bring a compilation related to one of the most notable games that were announced for Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. In this case, we are talking about the new video game starring Peach that will be released March 22, 2024: Princess Peach Showtime.

Now, we can reserve it at its historical minimum price. Amazon Spain is offering us Princess Peach Showtime for €54.99, the lowest price since it opened its reservations thanks to a discount currently available. It is certainly a good occasion! We also have Mario vs Donkey Kong currently for €39.99.

You already know: our protagonist is ready to conquer the scene on Nintendo Switch! Princess Peach goes to the Esplendor Theater to see a show in the company of her loyal Toads, but then the evil Grape and the Malaúva Company appear and take over the place and throw it into chaos. Now Peach and Lucy, the theater’s guardian, must fight to save the performance. Luckily, Peach has sensational skills: Can use Lucy’s ribbon and can even transform! For example, you can become a swordswoman to deal with bad guys with a clean sword, show off martial arts like Peach Kung-fu or show off your pastry skills as an expert pastry chef.

And that’s it, Super Mario fans! You can also solve mysteries like Peach Detective. In this adventure, the gameplay changes depending on Peach’s role, and there are even more amazing transformations waiting behind the scenes!

After learning what his plot could be, Zippo, leaker who has been right about some leaks in the pastlike that of Super Mario Bros Wonder and also got it right with its existence and some other details, it offered some unpublished details about this installment.

What did you think, Super Mario fans? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

