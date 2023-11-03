Hisako Ichiki’s transformation promises to revolutionize the X-Men saga

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in a nightmare? Hisako Ichiki, better known as Armor in the realms of Marvel, offers us a journey straight to the heart of psychic terror. Peach Momoko immerses us in an alternative reality that redefines what we know about the young mutant for Earth-6160, promising a story that breaks the traditional schemes of heroes in tights and capes.

The birth of a new nightmare

In the pages of Ultimate Universe #1, released just today, we are given a glimpse of what Ultimate X-Men #1 will be, and boy is it a different landscape. Two pagesone a prelude to nightmares and another an abrupt awakening at the hands of Maystorm, his classmate, tell us that the border between dream and reality is more blurred than ever.

Momoko, who wears the double crown of screenwriter and illustrator, prepares us for a unique experience in comic stores next year. This time, we not only meet Armor through his art, but we also find ourselves facing the birth of Maystorm, a character who until recently only graced an alternate cover of X-Men #27.

Momoko and her link with Marvel It’s not new, but the speed with which his creations have come to life definitely is. “She was surprised, excited and happy,” Momoko admits about the opportunity to expand her design in ULTIMATE X-MEN.

A mutant legacy that is renewed

Hisako Ichiki is not a new name for X-Men fans; created by Joss Whedon y John Cassaday, joined Marvel’s 616 universe in 2004, leaving a mark that even inspired the film version of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. Now, under the guidance of Momoko, Armor delves into a Japan where urban legends become a disturbing reality and give life to new powers.

What can we expect from Ultimate X-Men? We are promised an introduction to a new generation of mutants in a universe bravely forged by Jonathan Hickman. Hickman, remember, is the brain behind Ultimate Invasion, the miniseries that revealed Earth-6160 to us, different and bold, distancing itself from the original Earth-1610.

Hisako Ichiki, between dream and mutation

Entering the world of Hisako Ichiki, we meet a character who has always played at the limits of what it means to be human and a mutant. His ability to create a psionic exoskeleton has served as both a protective shield and a metaphor for his own evolution. In this new saga, the exoskeleton is not only armor, but also a reflection of his deepest fears and his struggle to maintain sanity in a world that constantly challenges his perception of reality.

Peach Momoko not only does he redraw Hisako; he completely reimagines her, immersing her in a context where her youth and her cultural heritage intertwine with a modern folklore that could only exist in the darkest corners of the Marvel universe. This is a journey that goes beyond adventure: it is a challenge to conventions, to the way we see our heroes and, ultimately, to the way they see themselves.

Future Ultimate

With Marvel’s new “Ultimate” line launching in January 2024, preceded by Ultimate Spider-Man and followed by Ultimate Black Panther, it is in March that Ultimate X-Men will see the light of day. We are faced with the official synopsis: a teenage Hisako Ichiki who longs for normality, ignoring the political tensions that boil after ULTIMATE INVASION, but as we well know, being a hero is never that simple.

March 6, 2024 is the key date: Ultimate X-Men #1 will be available, offering a total twist in the life of Armor and company. Get ready to meet these new Ultimate X-Men, who are guaranteed to leave you wanting more after every page. And you, are you ready to face the horror that awaits?