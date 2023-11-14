Shakira has already returned to Barcelona after, after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, she decided to move to Miami with her children to start a new life.

This visit to Spain will be one of the most important for the artist because, after her performance at the Latin Grammys in Seville, she will have to testify before the judge for an alleged tax fraud of 14.5 million euros during 2012 and 2014.

It will be on Monday, November 20 at 10 in the morning, and Lorena Vázquez has explained that until that day she can turn back and reach an agreement in accordance with the Prosecutor’s Office. She proposed to him months ago and he said no.

The judicial process, in which the artist faces 8 years and two months in prison and a 24 million fine, is expected to last until mid-December.

Although on other occasions Shakira has managed to avoid passing or in front of the press, even going so far as to rent a parking space at the courthouse for a month to be able to enter via the elevator, this time she will not be able to avoid being filmed by the cameras.

The judge has refused to allow him to appear by videoconference and has reminded him that the statement of an investigator must be in person.

