Atalanta also has its Vlahovic. The surname and nationality are the same, as is the club of origin, the shirt number, the age when he arrived in Italy and, above all, his eye for goal. Dusan’s namesake is called Vanja, he is 19 years old and is the top scorer of this Primavera championship, author of 8 rings, including the brace that just crushed Juventus.