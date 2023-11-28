Nintendo has an incredibly long history and legacy. From some totally different beginnings as a card company and handmade toy manufacturing company, until becoming a world leader in electronic and later digital entertainment. And a large part of this process of metamorphosis and transformation lies in the legacy that Hiroshi Yamauchi, former President of Nintendo, left in the company. The Big N has gone through incredible periods of evolution.

In this special article for the entire Nintendera community, we will try to open a special window into Nintendo’s past, and to the legacy that Yamauchi has left forever in the company. We hope you like it and join us until the end.

Hiroshi Yamauchi

Yamauchi was born on November 7, 1927 in Japan. She was one of the most iconic figures in Nintendo history. His grandfather was Sekiryo Yamauchi who was president of Nintendo at the time when the company was dedicated to selling cards. When he passed away, he entrusted the legacy of the company to Hiroshi. When Hiroshi took over the company he fired a large part of his family for not having experience or not being qualified for the position.

Nintendo’s presidency

Many did not take seriously Hiroshi when it started president of nintendo and there was a great shadow of internal resentment in the company. He also had to face several strikes, which Hiroshi decided to fight fervently by firing many employees, thus asserting iron authority over the company. In fact, he even suddenly fired workers who had always been in the company. He also changed the name of the company for the first time.

Going to be called Nintendo Karuta, establishing a new base in Kyoto. During his first stage as president of the company he was known for being a ruthless and feared leader among workers. After the failure of several projects outside of Nintendo such as a taxi company and a hotel, Yamauchi led the company to transform into one of artisanal and electronic toys. From there to the jump to video games there was very little.

The arrival of video games

When video games began to become popular internationally, the United States looked at Nintendo and that was the moment it chose. Yamauchi to internationalize the company. Expanding outside of Japan they began to grow in the arcade industry with games like Donkey Kong. This is where the figure of Shigeru Miyamoto came into play, who would be one of Hiroshi’s most beloved workers and who put all of his talent in motion to precipitate the company’s change from electronic toys to video games.

Radar Scope and Space Fever were some of the arcades that were successful outside of Japan before the arrival of Donkey Kongwhich was the prelude to Super Mario. Additionally, Nintendo created the first portable LCD game with the Game&Watch. The company’s first portable console.

A transformative change

The company’s transformative change happened when Hiroshi went to Miyamoto and asked him to create a unique and revealing title that would allow them to delve fully into the world of video games. It is here that Shigeru created Donkey Kong and the mythical character Jumpman, who would later be called Super Mario. At this stage, Nintendo was known for creating the best toys in Japan, and its jump into video games was just around the corner and was part of Yamauchi’s plans.

When Super Mario arrived as an independent game, and the first Famicom console was created, Nintendo certified and laid the foundations to continue progressing in the video game industry. An industry that has grown exponentially thanks to the legacy of the company and Yamauchi himself. That although he was not perfect in many things, he was a president who knew how to see the potential that the company would have if it adapted to this very special market.

The legacy he has left us

One of the great men in the history of video games, who became the richest man in all of Japan, and an indispensable figure in the development of Nintendo for more than 53 years in the presidency. Yamacuhi resigned from his position in 2002 at the age of 75, although he continued to take part in the company’s key decisions for three years after his retirement.

The one who was a great president for the Big N and driver of the greatest transformation in the history of the company, died on September 19, 2013 at the age of 85. After decades driving Nintendo’s growth, Yamauchi has left a undaunted legacy at Nintendo and throughout the video game industry.

