This is the HiPhi Z, a slightly tougher, bolder, more extrovert brother of the HiPhi They are the first models from the automotive branch of the Chinese mobility start-up Human Horizons. The X plays the role of the conventional luxury SUV, the Z is the wilder, more attention-grabbing sedan.

Their lead designer previously worked at BMW, but if you’re looking for elements of the i3 or i8, neither of those are on his CV. Perhaps a hint of Nissan GT-R can be detected in the design from certain angles. Anyway, stylistically there’s a lot going on. We leave the judgment about how successfully all the details come together to you. It’s a lot, anyway.

And you can safely apply the whole story to the price and performance. It has two engines, which unleash no less than 672 hp and 820 Nm on the hardly enviable road surface, has four-wheel drive and sprints to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

HiPhi does not want to compete with Porsche

The technical boss at HiPhi is Mark Stanton, who previously worked at Jaguar Land Rover. He knows all too well that trying to beat a Porsche Taycan in terms of handling is a) a dead end and therefore b) not worth trying at all. And so they go for a different experience.

The Z may look like a Transformer wannabe from all sides, but fortunately everything is a lot quieter on the inside and you can imagine yourself in a cocoon until you weigh an ounce. Which certainly doesn’t mean it’s a total softie.

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

Photo: © TopGear

It corners quite well and gets plenty of consistent grip from its Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, while the rear-wheel steering (with 13.2 per cent travel) somewhat mitigates the effects of its 2.5-tonne weight – that’s for sure. is neatly divided 50/50 between the front and rear axles.

The HiPhi Z is still young, but you don’t notice that

We didn’t really get the opportunity to really bash him, and it’s possible that there’s a bigger entertainer hiding somewhere beneath the surface, but we don’t really have any real complaints. It feels solidly put together, especially for a product from a company that only saw the light of day in 2017.

And it certainly has advantages if, as a brand, you bring in a whole pack of people who previously worked at Jaguar Land Rover. Its fine driving qualities on the standard air suspension are certainly reminiscent of the best that JLR has to offer, and the former contacts with Meridian have in any case led to a wonderful 23-speaker, 2,820-watt audio system from that company. Tasty.

What is less clear is the charging capacity of the Z. It has a 120-kWh battery that provides a range of 555 kilometers according to WLTP standards, but the pace at which you can top up that package has not yet been announced.

When can I order one?

Well, they still have some time; We drove a car that was made for the Chinese market and it is expected that it will take until the end of 2024/early 2025 before this HiPhi becomes available to us. We will therefore suspend a final judgment for the time being. But besides all the aesthetic frivolity and the abundance of technology, there seems to be a fairly solid foundation underlying the HiPhi Z.

Specifications of the HiPHi Z (2023)

Motor

2 electric motors

672 pk

820 Nm

120 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 3,8 s

top 200 km/u

Consumption (average)

17.7 kWh/100 km The label

Range (statement)

555 km

Loading time

n.b.

Dimensions

5.036 x 2.018 x

1.439 mm (l x b x h)

3,150 mm (wheelbase)

2.950 kg

316 l (luggage)

Prices

that. €110,000 (NL)

ca. € 110.000 (B)