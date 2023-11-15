If you are just another Chinese brand, you have to do something to distinguish yourself from the rest. HiPhi tries to stand out with strange doors, it seems. On one model they are suicide doors, on another the rear doors go up half way. But HiPhi wants to be more than ‘that EV brand with crazy doors’. That’s why they are now coming up with a real hypercar: the HiPhi A.

HiPhi receives help from Shanghai Technical University and Wesail New Energy Automotive. This is the company that bought the bankrupt Gumpert and relaunched the brand under the name Apollo. You know this car brand from the Intensa Emozione. According to HiPhi, Wesail would add ‘supercar elements’ to the new hypercar.

Specifications of the HiPhi A

The hypercar has two electric motors that together produce 1,305 hp. HiPhi says you can charge maximum power for half an hour. The brand does not say whether the electric motors will explode afterwards or whether the battery will run out. HiPhi does not yet know the top speed, but the car brand hopes to get close to 300 km/h. 0 to 100 km/h should happen in less than two seconds.

HiPhi does not yet say what kind of battery will be in the A and what the range should be. We are told how much carbon fiber is used. In the engine, battery protection, bodywork and interior. Furthermore, the weight distribution is 50:50, the rear wheels steer nicely and the HiPhi itself distributes the power with torque vectoring.

It is not yet known what customers will pay for the HiPhi hypercar. Production is limited and will begin sometime in the first quarter of 2025. Deliveries should begin around the same time. We asked HiPhi whether the hypercar will come to the Netherlands or Belgium, but we don’t have an answer yet. Would you take your kids to school with it?