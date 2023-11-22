loading…

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) is considering designating Yemeni rebel groups, Houthi , as a terrorist organization. This was done after the group hijacked an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The hijacking of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew members on Sunday came days after the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to target Israeli ships over Israel’s war on Gaza.

“In light of the hijacking of a ship in international waters, we have initiated a review of the possibility of terrorist designation and we will consider other options together with our allies and partners,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters as quoted by The New Arab, Wednesday. (22/11/2023).

The Bahamas-flagged British cargo ship Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese company but has links to Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar.

Kirby called on the Houthis to release the ship immediately — as well as its crew — and without conditions.

The Houthi group said the hijacking was retaliation for Israel’s war on Gaza, which has caused the deaths of more than 14,000 Palestinians, including nearly 6,000 children.

The Houthi group has declared itself part of a “resistance axis” of Iran’s allies and proxies. The group has also launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel.

Washington removed them from its list of “terrorist organizations” in February 2021.

Officials feel that the labeling complicates the response to the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen, which is partly controlled by rebel groups.

