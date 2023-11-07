Suara.com – The Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) has delivered a decision that judge Anwar Usman was proven to have committed a serious violation of the code of ethics and behavior of constitutional judges. Because of this, he was sentenced to dismissal as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

“Imposing the sanction of dismissal from the position of Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court to the reported judge,” said MKMK Chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie when reading the verdict at the Republic of Indonesia Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

MKMK stated that judge Anwar Usman was proven to have violated the Principle of Impartiality, the Principle of Integrity, the Principle of Competency and Equality, the Principle of Independence, and the Principle of Appropriateness and Politeness as stated in the Sapta Karsa Hutama.

The Honorary Council concluded several points until finally declaring that Anwar Usman had seriously violated ethics. This conclusion was reached after examining the reporters, the reported judge, as well as witnesses and experts.

The first point of conclusion, Anwar Usman, who did not resign from the examination process for making Decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, was proven to have violated Sapta Harsa Hutama, the Principle of Impartiality.

Second, Anwar Usman as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court was proven not to have carried out his leadership function (judicial leadership) optimally, thus violating Sapta Karsa Hutama, the Principles of Competence and Equality.

Third, Anwar Usman was proven to have intentionally opened up space for intervention by outside parties in the process of making Decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, thereby violating Sapta Karsa Hutama, the Principle of Independence.

Fourth, Anwar Usman’s lecture on youth leadership at the Sultan Agung Islamic University in Semarang was closely related to the substance of the case regarding the age requirements for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, so it was proven to violate Sapta Karsa Hutama, the Principle of Impartiality.

Fifth, Anwar Usman and all the constitutional judges were proven unable to protect confidential information or information in closed judge deliberation meetings (RPH), thus violating the Principles of Appropriateness and Politeness.

On the other hand, it was also concluded that the MKMK did not find sufficient evidence to state that Anwar Usman ordered a procedural violation in the process of canceling the withdrawal of the petition for case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

Then, the MKMK also did not find evidence that Anwar Usman lied regarding the reason for his absence from the RPH for decision making in case Number 29-51-55/PUU-XXI/2023, but the person concerned did not feel that there was a real conflict of interest.

Next, the MKMK did not find sufficient evidence regarding the motive for delaying the formation of a permanent MKMK, so the report should be set aside.

“This is the verdict. “Hopefully it will be implemented, respected, as it should be, and there is no reason not to respect it because this is an Honorary Council which was officially formed based on a law whose implementation is regulated in the PMK (Constitutional Court Regulations),” said Jimly before closing the session.